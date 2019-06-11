Mishawaka King Gyros to celebrate 25th anniversary

A busy Michiana restaurant is getting ready to mark a big milestone. King Gyros on Edison Road in Mishawaka will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this week.

Owner Lisa Weldy joined NewsCenter 16's Tricia Sloma and Joshua Short on 16 Morning News to discuss the restaurant's longevity.

"All of our sauces are made here," Weldy said. "That's one good thing about us, is we make all our own meats, we use special seasoning in the rib tips and the chicken. It's great."

She added that the community has been a key to the restaurant's success.

"The community is great," she said. "We do a great business. To be a small business, I couldn't ask for it to be better. It's amazing. The people here are amazing."

For the full interview, watch the video above.

