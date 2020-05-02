Mishawaka High School planning for July in-person graduation

In a letter and message sent to Mishawaka High School seniors on Friday afternoon, School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker announced plans for an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, July 24.

Barker says the announcement comes in light of Governor Holcomb's Back on Track announcement on Friday.

Barker says restrictions may be put in place such as limiting the number of guests and continuing to social distance.

"The details of this event will be planned in accordance with the mist up-to-date recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health, and shared with you as they are finalized," Barker wrote. "There remain many things outside of our control for this to happen, but we are excited to announce these tentative plans tonight."

Barker said the easiest option would have been to cancel graduation and focus on a virtual event, but that they wanted to give the seniors the best opportunity to come together one last time.

