UPDATE: Mishawaka High School briefly on lockout

There was a brief lockout at Mishawaka High School on Monday afternoon.

The superintendent reached out to parents and let them know the threat came from a social media post.

The lockout lasted an hour, and students have already been safely dismissed.

From Mishawaka Schools:

Mishawaka High School went into a lock out at 1:45 pm today, Monday, November 18, as a precautionary measure due to a threat that remains under investigation.

From 1:45 until the end of the school day, students were safe behind locked classroom doors and instruction continued as normal. Also during this time, no one was allowed to enter or exit the school.

Superintendent Wayne Barker messaged MHS students’ parents and guardians to make them aware of the situation and to let them know that the students were safe.

After the threat was deemed not credible and under Mishawaka Police recommendation, Mishawaka High School was dismissed at 3:10, on schedule but under police presence.

As is our practice, School City of Mishawaka does not comment on active police investigations.



It wasn't the first lockout or lockdown in Michiana on Monday. Earlier, several crews responded to Clay International Academy after getting a call of a person walking into the school with a gun.

The call was made shortly before 9 a.m.

After investigating, police confirm this was a prank phone call.

There was another school in South Bend that police responded to for a similar call this morning, but we've not been informed of which school that was.

We can tell you that the calls were made from a cell phone.

We'll continue to watch this story and will bring you the very latest on air and online.

