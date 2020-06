The Bell Tower, which sits high above Mishawaka High School, hadn’t been operable in years.

Mike Faulkner, Director of Operations, and other Mishawaka High School Officials decided to bring the bell tower to life.

The project took about five weeks, with contractors restoring the terracotta bricks and clock makers installing a digital system.

The bell chimes go off every hour, on the hour, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.