Mishawaka Golden Corral serves free meals to local hospital, fire department

Golden Corral in Mishawaka had to close its doors a few weeks ago when the pandemic started.

But now, the restaurant is serving its next-door neighbors in a special way.

Every week, Golden Corral delivers hundreds of free meals to the Saint Joseph Health System and the Mishawaka Fire Department.

The meals include Chicken, tacos, steak and other Golden Corral favorites.

The owners, Tony and Tammy Magaldi, said they just want to ease the burden of those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Right now, they’re being overworked and getting a little sleep and they’re concerned, just as we are, for contracting the virus," said Tony Magaldi. "So they don’t want to go out and eat or they don’t want to go out and pick up stuff if they don’t have to.”

The Magaldi's donated the first 1,000 meals, and now they're asking for the community's help in continuing to serve the first responders.

There’s a Facebook fundraiser taking place right now, and the money raised will fund those meals.

To donate, click here .

