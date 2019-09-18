Mishawaka D.A.R.E. program receives $1,000 donation

The Mishawaka Police Department received a major donation Wednesday

Homes for Heroes donated $1,000 to help the local D.A.R.E. program, which relies on public donations that are used to purchase books and T-shirts for local students.

The D.A.R.E. program serves more than 1,000 students per year.

"As the D.A.R.E. officer, I've never worked harder, but I've received much more than I've ever given from the children that I've worked with throughout the years, and being able to see them on all three levels of education, from the primary to the middle school to the high school, and watching them grow up and become successful is the most important thing," Lt. Tim Williams said.

Williams is in his 18th year as the department's D.A.R.E. officer.

The D.A.R.E. program is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

