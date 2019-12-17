Mishawaka D.A.R.E. program celebrates 30th anniversary

The Mishawaka Police Department is celebrating the 30th year of their D.A.R.E. program, and this week is graduation week.

Tuesday at Battell Elementary, a couple students won awards for their essays about what they learned.

The program has added lessons on bullying, social media safety, and e-cigarettes and vapes.

Lt. Tim Williams has been the Mishawaka D.A.R.E. officer for 18 years and has been a part of more than 200 graduations. He has taught students who are now teachers and students whose kids are going through the program.

"I learn as much from my actual students as they learn from me," Williams said. "The whole thing is about trying to come up with a solution for them to make safer choices for their future and to make sure that they follow their natural high, which is a positive alternative to drugs, so that they can see their dreams come true."

The Mishawaka D.A.R.E. program has instructed an estimated 25,000 students in the last 30 years.

