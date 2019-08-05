Mishawaka Common Council postpones vote on relocation of Menards

The Mishawaka Common Council postponed a vote on the relocation of Menards, which, pending that vote, could move from Mishawaka to Granger.

The store is currently located near Main Street and University Drive but could move to Gumwood Road and State Road 23.

“It all started with a zoning ordinance that was written specifically for this particular property. It allowed for more than 100 different land uses and types of tenants on the property. One of them is a home improvement center,” Senior Abonmarche project manager Brian McMorrow said.

Last month, the Mishawaka Plan Commission approved a proposal for the potential relocation, but some residents like Dorris Collins and Debbie Pieri said they are outraged and peacefully protested outside Mishawaka City Hall Monday.

“There’s a lot of safety and environmental traffic concerns that have not been addressed. For example, there has been no traffic study done in the area,” Collins said.

“There have been concerns by residents if they will be able to sell their house, if their values will decrease,” Pieri said.

Some residents said they were concerned about the lumber being stored outside by their yards.

Developers are now seeking additional outdoor space and will need to get the approval of the council.

The vote is now postponed to Sept. 3.

“Yes, in response to the comments and concerns and questions that were brought to our attention last week, we needed a little more time to gather some information and provide that to the council in advance to the hearing on Sept. 3,” McMorrow said.

Residents asked if they could look at the developers’ revisions before Sept. 3.

16 News Now learned developers are not required to send beforehand.

Residents said this was not fair or neighborly and does not make them feel better.

If the council cannot come to an agreement or vote at the Sept. 3 meeting, state law says the proposal will automatically pass.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

