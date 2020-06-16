Mishawaka Independence Day Celebration & fireworks show canceled

The Mishawaka Parks Department announced on Tuesday that it will not be hosting the city's Independence Day Celebration or fireworks show on July 4th.

The department posted a statement on their Facebook and Twitter page confirming the decision, which they said was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their full statement can be seen below:

"The Mishawaka Parks Department will not be hosting the Independence Day Celebration or fireworks on July 4th. In light of the uncertainty of mass gatherings and restrictions due to COVID-19; we have decided to cancel the event. Each year our fireworks are graciously sponsored by local businesses; due to the financial strains COVID-19 has imposed on business, we also feel that it is not appropriate to seek sponsorships at this time.

We are already looking forward to Independence Day Celebration and fireworks in 2021! It is sure to be bigger and better than ever!"