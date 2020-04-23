Minneapolis man arrested after pursuit on Indiana Toll Road

A Minnesota man is in jail after failing to stop and leading Indiana State Troopers on a chase on the Indiana Toll Road.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers noticed a red Ford Mustang in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 96, driving over 120 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Troopers caught up with the driver, Musab Alhussein, 25 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and he shut off his lights for a brief period.

Officials set up stop sticks at the 84 mile marker and again at the 72 mile marker. Alhussein avoided the first set of stop sticks, but his tires deflated on the second set.

Alhussein told troopers he did not stop because he thought the troopers wanted to race.

Alhussein was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving and also received several citations for moving violations.

He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

