Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

Milwaukee police say a driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night.

Officers who responded to a shooting report found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Police say both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.

1/6/2020 3:31:22 PM (GMT -5:00)

