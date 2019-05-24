Millions expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial start to summer is almost here, and millions in the country are planning on traveling to their favorite destinations for Memorial Day.

According to AAA, over 40 million people in the United States are traveling this weekend, and 3 million plan on taking to the skies which is an increase from last year.

The South Bend International Airport is seeing some of those higher travel numbers this year.

“We have over 5,000 people that will be traveling through the airport,” said Vice President of Marketing Julie Curtis. “We have an excess of 25-percent more flights this year than we had last year."

Roads will also be busy throughout the weekend, and officials are warning against drunk driving.

“The average DUI costs 10,000,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police. “By the time you get into court fees, fines, potential jail time and on top of that you lose your driver’s license. And that’s the monetary aspect. It can be even worse.”

ISP is also in the midst of their Clicket or Ticket campaign, so be sure to buckle up.

And for those traveling by train, the South Shore Line this weekend will be operating on a weekend holiday schedule.

