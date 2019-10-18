Military personnel, veterans invited to ride South Shore Line for free

Active duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free during the weekend of November 8-10 and on Veterans Day.

From the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District:

CHESTERTON, Ind. – To show our gratitude, all active duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free during the weekend of November 8-10, 2019, and on Veterans Day (November 11).

“At SSL, we are honored to serve those who have served our country by offering active duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL. “We hope this conveys our gratitude for all they have done for our nation. It’s our way of thanking them for keeping our country safe.”

As our train personnel walk through the train, please let them know that you are active military personnel or a veteran, and we will provide you a ride at no charge. No identification will be required.

On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, trains will follow the regular weekday train schedule.

Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each veteran on off- peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST).

For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).

Throughout the year, the SSL offers various campaigns and opportunities for free rides. You can also take advantage of our Kids Ride Free program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.

