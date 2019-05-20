Military Appreciation Weekend comes to Four Winds Field

South Bend Cubs fans will want to know about this: Military Appreciation Weekend is coming back to Four Winds Field for a second straight year.

As part of Armed Forces Week, the Cubs will dedicate some of their games to our nation's military service branches.

For this Sunday's game and on Memorial Day, the Cubs are offering two free tickets to people currently serving in the military.

There will also be some festivities at Four Winds Field that will take place on both days as well. Attendees taking advantage will need military ID in order to get the free tickets.

