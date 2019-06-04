Milestone for project to save historic SB apartments

A project to save an historic South Bend apartment complex has produced its first finished unit.

The progress was there for all to see Tuesday during an open house at the former Colfax-Washington Apartments in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

“Always thought these apartments were neat and this was back in the 50’s” said former neighborhood resident Joe Schultz. “I was glad to see this restoration is taking place.”

Another open house visitor brought pictures and fond memories of his time in the complex. “I Lived here at the Washington-Colfax Apartments from 1980 till 2007,” said Gerry Zubko. “It was a great place to live. Very convenient downtown location.”

Zubko says he moved shortly after the property fell into the hands of out of town owners. “Maintenance was not getting done, the roof was leaking.”

“Washington-Colfax apartments had really entered a state where there was zero investment being made by the owner out of Detroit,” said Heritage Foundation Executive Director Marco Mariani. “As I said one of the buildings was actually vacated and sealed by code enforcement.”

The same city that cracked down on the old owner ponied up $1 million to help the new owners save the structure.

The $3.2 million renovation is being done by the South Bend Heritage Foundation. “We are getting ready to get certificates of occupancy on 18 of the apartments, so we hope to have these leased, these 18 leased this summer,” said Pat Lynch with South Bend Heritage.

The apartments feature a Chicago-style courtyard design and are unique in terms of their location (across the street from Tippecanoe Place and the Oliver Inn). “Well it was important for us to preserve these two buildings primarily because of their historical significance, in the west side, West Washington historic district and also to really continue supplementing a stock of affordable housing near downtown,” Mariani said.

Monthly rents are expected to range between $600 and $1,000.

The change in ownership brought a change in name.

The apartments are now known as Gemini Apartments because there is a twin building on the grounds that could be addressed during a planned phase two of the project.

There are 60 apartments between the two buildings.

20 apartments in the second building (off Colfax) are occupied by clients of the former landlord who did not want to leave.