Mild today, frigid by mid week

Mostly cloudy, but temperatures will be warmer today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, but it will be breezy with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Rain moves in tonight, and we’ll see some fog developing as well. Overnight temperatures will be quite warm, in the mid 40s. Rain is likely tomorrow, and fog will persist into the morning hours. Temps remain warm for one more day with highs near 50. Rain/snow Monday night changing to all lake-effect snow. Then expect falling temperatures on Tuesday. The high comes at midnight, but daytime temps will be closer to 30 degrees with lake effect snow, especially for SW Michigan. Amounts look to be on the low side, with several models showing 2” or less at this point. Very cold with light lake-effect snow on Wednesday and highs in the low 20s. Then we warm back up into the upper 30s for the weekend.

