Mild night ahead before some wet weather potential arrives

We'll see partly cloudy skies Saturday evening with a mild night in the lower 60s overnight. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower or storm first things Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny day on Sunday with slight chances for showers and storms throughout the day. For the most part, many of us will likely stay dry. Temps will be a tad warmer in the lower 80s with a bit more humidity as well. A better chance at wet weather arrives the second half of the day on Monday and into Monday night, where we could see strong to severe storms. Behind that, more sunshine next week!