THIS MORNING: Rain showers on the radar with temperatures steady in the upper 40s/low 50s. Scattered showers end before 9am.

THIS AFTERNOON: Afternoon highs top out in the middle 40s as we lose a touch of heat. Mostly cloudy skies with a light NW wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows temperatures just below the freezing point. Watch for spots of black ice Tuesday morning. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 50. Winds picking up through the afternoon.