Mild for Easter, chilly for Dyngus Day

It will be another mild day across Michiana with some spotty showers possible. It will be a little breezy with highs reaching into the low 60s this afternoon. Showers become likely tonight, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder, mainly overnight. A strong low pressure system will move into our area overnight, with winds really picking up. It will be very windy tomorrow. A High Wind Watch is in effect for all of Michiana through the day, with winds gusting to 45 mph and higher. Spotty showers will continue tomorrow, especially in the early half of the day. Temperatures will be falling as well. Our high will be after midnight, but we will be in the mid 40s around daybreak, falling into the mid to upper 30s in the morning. We may get back into the low 40s late in the afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly for several days, with most of the next 10 days below normal. We will even have some chances for snow to mix in with rain as overnight temps dip into the 20s to low 30s.

