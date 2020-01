THIS MORNING:

Waking-up, we're clear and dry. Temperatures in the middle 30s with a bit of a wind chill. South winds gusting up to 25mph.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds gusting up to 25mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a low around 36. Light winds. Sct'd sprinkles of rain.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 40s.