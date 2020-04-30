Mike's Summer 2020 Forecast

Thank goodness we're heading into May. It was not a fun April. And now it's time to look toward summer to see what the weather is likely to be then.

It's definitely been a chilly month of April, after we had four straight months of milder than normal weather through the winter. My forecast for the Spring has been right on the money so far, with temperatures since March 1 averaged right at normal, and rainfall being about 1/2" above normal. But now we're heading toward the summer, and most of us would like to see things warm up...at least closer to normal as we head through the second half of May.

So, to come up with my forecast for the summer of 2020, I first looked back through history to find years where the ocean water temperatures were somewhat close to what we're seeing now, especially in the eastern Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico.

I then looked at the weather in those 20 years during the month of April, and back into winter. There were 4 years that had a milder winter, along with a chilly and somewhat wet month of April. Those 4 years were 1953, 1990, 1991 and the year 2000. The year 2000 was the closest overall. Unfortunately, the summers of those years varied depending how much rain we had. We went into a drought in 1991, which means it was also hot and it was rather dry and warm in 1953 as well. The other 2 years were a bit wetter than normal, and therefore cooler than normal. I threw out the low rainfall amount in 1991, and I factored in the cooler weather in 2000 more strongly than the other years.

Here's my forecast for the summer of 2020.. I believe that temperatures will average near normal. That means there will be some hot weather at times, we typically get 15 days over 90, and I would expect that this year as well. For rainfall, I am forecasting just a little more rain than normal, but only by about 1/2". Overall, that would not be a bad summer for Michiana.