Mike Hoffman's winter weather forecast update

A year ago, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were mired in some of the coldest temperatures our area has ever seen as the polar vortex clamped down.

This winter has, of course, seen nothing like that. In fact, this winter has been a lot milder than most expected it to be just a few months ago.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman explains why and looks at what February and March will bring in his winter forecast update.

When we remember this winter, we'll definitely think back to just how mild it was around Christmas and how little snow we've seen. It's a far cry from what we expected just a few months ago; we're trying to forecast the future of chaos, and sometimes that happens.

But back in November, the models and history that we use to put together your long-term forecast pointed us in one direction: a cold, snowy winter.

So, what has changed since then and created a winter that's one of the warmest we've seen in history?

Well, an area of water in the northeast Pacific Ocean has changed. It is now a little bit above normal, but not by a lot.

So, what we're left with then is a little bit of warmer-than-normal water in the northeast Pacific and what meteorologists call "La Nada" – basically no El Nino, no La Nina. It was almost a weak El Nino early on. Both of those factors almost always give us a cold winter. That hasn't happened this year, obviously, so this year is a little bit unusual.

What I've done from here is look back at the 25 warmest winters up until now, and I found five of them that did have that warmer-than-normal water in the northeast Pacific. Two of them had strong El Ninos, which always results in a warm winter, so we had to throw those out.

So let's look at those similar years from the past: 1989, 2013, 2016.

A couple February temperatures were slightly above normal. One was well below normal, making for an average of about four-fifths of a degree below normal. All the computer models though right now are going below normal early in February, so that's the way I'm leaning there.

For March, temperatures are all over the place. One was even, one way above, one way below – it all averages out pretty close to even.

Let's look at February snowfall. Similar years from the past show all three with more snow than normal, and in fact in 2016 we had almost 30 inches of snow. The normal is 15.8.

Let's go to March for snow. Basically these three years average out below normal. The normal amount in March is 8.6 inches, although that never sticks around too long.

So here's my rest winter forecast for February and March. As far as temperatures go, I'll go 1 degree colder than normal for February. Near normal for March, although I think it will start cold and end warm.

As far as snowfall, I'm predicting 8 inches above normal for February. That would be 23 inches, more than we've seen so far this winter. And then 1.6 inches below normal in March.

It is a possibility, of course, that the rest of the winter will follow the first half's pattern, staying milder than normal. But everything continues to point toward some cold shots of air and probably lots of ups and downs, which would lead to more snow.

