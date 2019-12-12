Mike Hoffman judges Nappanee holiday light display contest

A competition in Nappanee to determine the house with the best Christmas lights and decorations was held Thursday night.

It was the second year for the Nappanee holiday light display contest, and judges – including 16 News Now Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman – were out deciding which houses had the best light displays.

Some people say they do it for the kids.

"They love it," competitor Penny Huffman said. "I have people that are waiting for us to get them up. And this year, we were slow and they come back and clap or they leave me letters and notes for the kids thanking me, so I enjoy it."

Winners will be announced soon. First place will be awarded $100, second place $75 and third $50.

