Mike Hoffman formulates the StormTeam 16 fall weather outlook

After looking at the ocean temperatures around the globe, especially the northern Pacific, I have an idea what fall should be like.

The years that were closest, especially the years with similar springs and summers, are the ones I factored into this outlook.

It looks to me like temperatures will be near or slightly cooler than normal. And I would lean toward November being the coldest compared to what we typically have. The 51.7 degrees would be the average of all the highs and lows for the next three months.

As for rain and some melted snow, I'm going 1 1/2 inches above normal, as four of the five years I factored in were wetter seasons.

