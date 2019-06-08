Mik Aoki Will Not Return As Notre Dame Baseball Coach

Notre Dame has announced Irish baseball coach Mik Aoki will not be back next season.

Aoki served as head coach of the Notre Dame baseball program for nine years, following stints as head coach of Columbia and Boston College.

“I’m grateful to have worked with Mik over the last decade during our transition to the ACC,” Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “He has been a great representative of this university and its athletics program, and his passion for the student-athletes and our community over his tenure were evident to everyone he met. We wish Mik and his family nothing but the best as he continues his coaching career.”

The University will now search for the program’s 21st head coach.

The Irish were 248-253-1 (.495) under Aoki, making an NCAA regional appearance in 2015.

“My family and I are disappointed that the Notre Dame chapter of our lives has come to a close, but we are looking forward to what comes next,” Aoki said in a statement. “We are grateful to the University, (University President) Father (John) Jenkins and Jack (Swarbrick) for the opportunity to have coached here and to be a part of the Notre Dame and greater South Bend community.”