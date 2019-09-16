Midwest League Championship trophy appears on 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart joined 16 Morning News Now Monday and brought along a special guest.

Accompanying him in our WNDU studios was the George H. Spelius trophy. Hart spoke with 16 News Now's Joshua Short about the reaction from players and managers following the final out. He also discussed potential celebratory plans that fans can expect soon in South Bend.

With Saturday night’s win, the Cubs become the sixth team this century to finish the Midwest League Postseason with an undefeated record. South Bend ended with a 7-0 playoff record and won their last nine games of 2019 dating back to the final week of the regular season against Bowling Green.

