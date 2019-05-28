Midwest League All-Star Concert adds Ying Yang Twins to lineup

The Midwest League All-Star Game festivities featuring a concert by Pitbull just added a new act.

The Ying Yang Twins will be joining the Grammy Award-winning artist at Four Winds Field for the All-Star Concert June 16, according to a release issued Tuesday by the South Bend Cubs.

The Ying Yang Twins debuted in 1997 and have hits like "Salt Shaker," featuring Lil Jon, and "Shake," featuring Pitbull. They also were featured in Lil Jon's 2002 hit "Get Low."

“Adding the Ying Yang Twins bolsters an already jam-packed three days,” South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown said in the release. “While many events and appearances have already been announced, we are still adding more to make this the best All-Star Week in Midwest League history.”

The South Bend Cubs have not yet announced the opening act for the All-Star Concert. That announcement is expected at some point in the next week.

Tickets for the concert initially went on sale in April. Tickets are still available by visiting PitbullSouthBend.com or calling the Four Winds Field box office at 574-235-9988.

Fewer than 30 tickets are still available for the All-Star Luncheon, which is to be attended by Hall of Fame former Cubs infielder Ryne Sandberg.

