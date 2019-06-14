Midwest League All-Star Game to come to South Bend after 30 years

After 30 years, the Midwest League All-Star Game is coming to Four Winds Field on Tuesday.

But festivities all kicks off Sunday with the All-Star Concert when GRAMMY award-winning artist Pitbull hits the stage.

"From my understanding, it's his first time ever playing in South Bend which is always unique,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. “Gives our community a chance to see somebody that they normally wouldn't see otherwise. I know last week he did a concert over in Singapore so he is literally Mr. Worldwide."

Here’s the list of events happening throughout the three days:

Sunday –

Gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7:30.

Monday –

10:30 a.m. Street Renaming: Michigan St. will temporarily be renamed “All-Star Drive” at the intersection of Michigan and Washington Streets.

5:30 p.m. Gates open for Fan Fest & Home Run Derby. There will be autographs with former Chicago Cubs players, along with plenty of family activities. The Home Run Derby starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday –

11:30 a.m. All-Star Luncheon at Century Center

5:30 p.m. Gates open, First Pitch is at 7:35.

To purchase tickets to see Pitbull, the All-Star Game or Fan Fest, click here .