Middlebury man an Olympic marathon hopeful

A Middlebury gym teacher runs twice a day, almost every day. The elements don’t matter; he braves the cold this time of year, no problem.

And now it's paying off.

16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas spoke with Andy Williams, is now going to the Olympic trials for the marathon.

"It's very competitive; the top three individuals will end up being the ones that get to represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics," he said. "So, I'm trying to be realistic going in to it. You know, I'm just excited for the opportunity."

Once he got into running marathons, there was no stopping Williams.

"I ran my first marathon the year after I graduated from college," he said. "I didn't really plan on taking marathon running super seriously. But I start to think about future goals, and before I knew it, I had the bug."

For more on the journey of this Olympic hopeful, watch the video above.

