Middlebury barn destroyed by fire

A Middlebury barn is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, fire crews were dispatched to 59832 County Road 35 at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The large barn housed about 10 calves, chickens, and a dog with a litter of week-old puppies, which the family was trying to keep warm with a heat lamp, according to homeowners.

Firefighters worked for about a half hour attempting to get the flames under control.

The homeowners said the dogs and the chickens were not able to escape, but the calves were chased out.

