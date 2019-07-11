Middlebury Community Schools to break ground on new athletics complex

Middlebury Community Schools will break ground on a new outdoor athletics complex at Northridge High School.

The new facility includes a five-year, $250,000 football facility naming rights deal with Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen.

According to a press release, the complex will feature a 4,000 seat football stadium with an outdoor track, baseball and softball stadium. All stadiums will be fitted with field turf.

“We are so very thrilled that our school community has allowed us to provide students, coaches and teachers with these wonderful facilities and are very pleased with Interra’s support,” said Superintendent Jane Allen. “We are excited to see the games begin in 2020.”

“This partnership demonstrates Interra’s commitment to the school, a broader investment in the many young people who will reap its benefits for years to come and in the community spirit it will generate,” said Andy Marshall, Interra Executive Vice President and COO.

School officials say Interra Field should be open for the football home opener against South Bend Adams on August 21, 2020.

The baseball and softball facilities will be complete by spring of 2021.

The public groundbreaking will happen at 2:00 p.m. on July 16 at Northridge High School.

