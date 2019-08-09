Michigan's longest garage sale kicks off this weekend

Michigan's longest garage sale is taking place along U.S. 12, and you can find just about everything. From antiques to modern pieces, there's something for the whole family.

"It moves fast, and you might have one customer after another, and you don't have time to think," vendor Jenny Engstrom said.

From old maps to baseball cards to clothing, there's something for everyone.

"It's been such a pleasure interacting with everybody," Engstrom said. "That's our heart. My husband and I do this a lot because we love people, we love rehoming treasures."

This year is even bigger than before.

"We have the largest amount ever listed so far for the event, 279 registered sales," said Kris Martin from the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.

Most importantly, drivers and shoppers need to slow down and pull off the side of the road when you're driving along U.S. 12.

For a look at some of the items you can find, watch the video above.

If you want to find the garage sales nearest you, click here.

