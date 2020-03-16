Michigan's governor expands unemployment benefits for workers

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Gov. Whitmer's office said the order is effective immediately through April 14 at 11:59 p.m.

The governor's office said under the executive order, benefits would be extended to:

• Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

• Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

• First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who can’t go to work, and who rely on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families. I urge everyone to make smart choices at this time, and to do everything in their power to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Gov. Whitmer's office said the state is also looking for solutions for self-employed workers and independent contractors who "traditionally do not have access to unemployment insurance."

The governor's office said access to benefits for unemployed workers will also be extended including:

• Benefits will be increased from 20 to 26 weeks.

• The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days

• The normal in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

Eligible employees should apply for for benefits online here, or by calling 1-866-500-0017.

A fact sheet for how to apply for benefits can be found here.

The governor's office said the order also expands the State's Work Share program and more information can be found about that here.

More information on unemployment resources can be found here.

The governor's office said Gov. Whitmer is also looking for additional solutions for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The governor's office said Whitmer has informed the Small Business Administration (SBA) that she is seeking an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for the state and has "initiated the process to receive the declaration from SBA."

Once that is granted, small businesses will be able to access low-interest loans. For more information, click here.

The state of Michigan has also set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

