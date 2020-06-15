Michigan's auto insurance law changing after July 1st

The state of Michigan is known for having some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country, but things are going to look a lot different next month.

Come July -----drivers will have to wrap their heads around major updates to the state's auto insurance policies, ushered into law last year as part of a compromise between the Republican-led legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

For the first time, drivers will have the option to choose a level of personal injury protection or PIP coverage - weighing the possible risks that come with that choice if they're involved in an accident.

During a virtual town hall today--- officials said you will not lose your other benefits.