Michiganders targeted by scammers pretending to be from health department

Scammers are posing as Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials to steal from residents.

The fraudsters are calling and asking potential victims for personal information that could be used to steal identities.

Michigan State Police have some tips on how to avoid becoming a scam victim:

- Never give personal information to an unknown caller

- Do not respond to emails from an unknown sender.

- Use a reliable source to confirm the contact's phone number or email

Make sure to report any scams to police.

