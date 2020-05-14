Michiganders flock across the state line for a haircut

Salons and barbershops in South Bend say business has been booming since being allowed to reopen on Monday.

However, just over the state line its a completely different story in the Mitten State. Across the State of Michigan salons and Barbershops are shut down.

"It's been very stressful for myself financially and as far as being able to service the clients," Barbara Morris says. She's the owner BryAnn's Hair Design in Niles.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer extending that stay-at-home order to May 28th, creating a hairy situation for businesses.

"It's been the worst time in my life as a working woman," Becky Farr-Lapham says. She's the owner of Creative Cuts in Niles.

So where is all that business going? Well, people who need a trim are cutting across the state line into Indiana.

"There's been a lot of Michigan people even further north than Niles and Edwardsburg that we've been getting on the schedules." Lindsay Hawkins says. She does the scheduling at Salon Rouge in South Bend. "They don't have anywhere else that they can get their hair done."

It's the same story for several Indiana salons and barbershops 16 News Now reached out to on Thursday. They says their phones have been ringing off the hook.

"We have three lines, and then I had someone from Michigan on each of the three lines trying to schedule appointments and every time I got to the next phone call I was surprised that it was a Michigan person," Hawkins says.

That's business that would normally stay in Michigan, but people here in Niles and across the state are just trying to get by.

"I get it, I get going across the state line but it's... I can't say it doesn't hurt my feelings a little bit," Farr-Lapham says.

Hurt feelings, and across Michigan salons and barbershops are feeling the hurt of missing their clients.

Truly a tale of two cities, and two states for that matter. Time will tell when people can get back to business in Niles and across the state.