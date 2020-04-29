A Michigan woman's life has been turned upside down.

Michigan woman loses father to COVID-19, mother on ventilator for 19 days straight.

Michelle Ash, a daughter of Three Rivers couple, says it felt like it was just yesterday when both of her parents were by her side.

"I spent a lot of time with my mom and dad. Everyday and every weekend," Ash told 16 News Now Wednesday.

Never once did she think that both of her parents would get the coronavirus, and that she could nearly lose both of them because of it.

"I went from seeing my mom and dad everyday to everything being ripped away from me," Ash said feeling empty inside.

In early-April, while both of Ash's parents were spending their last week of vacation at home together, things took a turn for the worst for her stepfather David Shingledecker.

"He was going to go to the hospital and see what was going on and then it just went to a simple text and then nothing," Ash recalled.

David, a diabetic, was diagnosed with the coronavirus and taken into intensive care. In hopes he would get better, his granddaughter Brynlee, Michelle's 5-year-old daughter, sent him a heartwarming video wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Love you papa. Hope you feel better. I miss you," Brynlee said.

Unfortunately, her father's condition had worsened and on April 12th -- Easter Sunday -- Ash's father had died at just 49-years-old.

"As I was on the phone with the nurse, the doctor went to check on him, and they came back out and got on the phone with me and...he passed. It's like I couldn't breathe, I couldn't believe it," Ash said.

What was also hard to believe is that just two days earlier, Ash's mother Juanita Shingledecker, 60, who had high blood pressure, was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, leading up to her diagnosis, Ash says she struggled to get paramedics to take her mother to the hospital.

"The EMTs were arguing with me about taking her and finally I said you are taking my mom to the hospital and I'm not arguing about it no more," Ash says.

According to Ash, medical personnel sent to assist her mother reportedly told her that they were 'afraid of getting the virus' and were refusing to take her to the hospital.

"They made her walk out of the house by herself -- and she can barely walk, my cousin had to hold he up -- and walk down the stairs and crawl into the ambulance by herself," Ash says.

After convincing EMTs to admit her mother to the hospital, Juanita was soon transferred to the same hospital as her husband David. In fact, both of Ash's parents stayed across the hall fro each other.

Since then, Ash's mother has been placed on the ventilator for 19 days straight.

Yet, Ash says what scares her most is not that her mother won't beat the virus...because 'she's a fighter'. Her biggest fear is how heartbroken her mother will be when she finds out the love of her life is not coming home with her.

"I have to be the one to tell her my dad passed away because she doesn't know," Ash says. "She has no clue that her world has been turned upside down too. Knowing that when she was home, he was doing okay. Then, when she is coming home again, she's not going to have him there."

Despite the fear of having to tell her mom the heartbreaking news, Ash says she hopes her mom recovers and comes home soon.

"'If she was here right now, what would you do?" Ash was asked. "Hug her. Tell her I love her. She is my world -- she knows she is my world and just spend all the time I can with her," Ash replied.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ash says her mother is critical but stable condition.