Michigan woman adopts dog rescued from Cass County property during drug raid

New details on a story with a hopeful ending but it didn't start that way when, police found drugs and more than 100 animals living on a Cass County property three months ago.

16 news now checked in with one of the dogs, who is recovering with his new owner.

The day law enforcement entered this property on May St. in Cass County looking for drugs, they also came across more than 100 hundred animals in terrible shape.

Those who were at the scene that day said it was hard to see these animals living in such horrible conditions.

"It's sad and frustrating both at the same time because animals rely on use to take care of them and seeing animals in poor conditions it’s not fair to the animals," said Cass County Animal Control director Ronald Butts.

One of the dogs, Finn, was only half the weight he should have been when he was rescued.

That all changed when he was adopted by his new owner Catherine.

“When he was first seized, he was only 50 pounds and these are Great Pyrenees--they're supposed to be anywhere from 100-120 pound dogs. So he gained 20 pounds while at Cass County shelter and then I've put on another 10-15 pounds,” said Finn’s new owner Catherine Kaczmar.

Finn is still adjusting to his new home, but Kaczmar says she's being patient given everything her dog has been through.

“He didn't know what to do as a dog, from house training to walking on a leash. I put the leash on him, the collar on him--he didn't know what was happening. He didn't know where to go and what to do,” she said.

Kaczmar says she's determined to make sure Finn's is comfortable in his new home, as she tries to right the wrongs police discovered in Cass County.

“All the different types of animals have all different types of needs. I also have a horse and to know that there were horses there that were also neglected, they rely on us. It's just heartbreaking that humans don't take their responsibility when they take an animal into their life,” she said.

Giving Finn a second chance at being a regular dog.

Kaczmar says she also has two cats that get along very well with Finn.

