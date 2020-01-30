Michigan woman, 52, charged after part of friend's tongue bitten off

A 52-year-old Detroit woman has been arrested after part of a male friend’s tongue was bitten off as they kissed.

The Macomb County prosecutor’s office says Youlette Wedgeworth was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge.

Police were called to the man’s Center Line apartment Tuesday to find him bleeding from the mouth and missing an inch of his tongue.

Officers found the missing portion of his tongue in a bedroom.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Wedgeworth was jailed on a $25,000 bond. A Feb. 19 pretrial conference has been scheduled.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/30/2020 1:02:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

