Michigan wineries begin reopening

Wineries in Harbor Country are known as a popular destination during the summer.

Even though COVID-19 forced them to shut down temporarily, those like the Round Barn Estate are ready to give their customers the best experience possible.

With it's property reopened, the Round Barn Estate is prepared to serve its customers while also practicing CDC guidelines.

"For us, we have basically kind of had to revisit our business model a little bit more. We're used to seeing a thousand people out here on a Saturday and now we have to limit that to the chairs, tables and occupancy that we have," CEO of Moersch Hospitality Group Matthew Moersch said.

Customers will be required to wear a mask while traveling to their table and will be served their food or drinks without having to get up.In addition to the installation of some new outdoor cabanas, Moersch says they have been working on another way for customers to enjoy a drink while also practicing physical distancing.

"We have also worked on a new trail system that connects Round Barn to Tabor Hill. Guests will be able to enjoy that coming up for more social distancing walking and enjoying their favorite wine, beer or spirits," Moersch said.

Despite having to make some of these changes, Moersch says he is looking forward to this new normal.

"I'm most excited about seeing the customers back and enjoying our products and just kind of some sort of sense of normalcy. I'm excited to have music going again and just, you know, seeing all those smiling faces and having a good time outside. I mean, who doesn't miss that?" Moersch said.

Customers were quick to visit upon the winery's reopening.

"The governor is starting to open things up here in Michigan, so we decided to stop in and have a good little family getogether," South Bend resident and customer Jim Gadacz said.

Many people could be seen Monday doing the same thing.

"We want to ensure guest safety. Our staff is going to be safe wearing masks. And just looking forward to having everybody's smiling faces back out here at the round barn winery," Moersch said.

The Round Barn Estate's hours are:

Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.