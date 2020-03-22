Michigan unemployment claims jump 2,100% following Gov. Whitmer's executive order

Following Gov. Whitmer's executive order on Monday, 108,710 unemployment claims have been filed.

During a typical week, there are approximately 5,000 claims, resulting in a 2,100% increase.

“We understand that COVID-19 has caused economic harm to our workers as sacrifices are made to protect all of our residents. Extending and expanding unemployment benefits has provided emergency relief to many Michiganders,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “Even though we’ve seen an unprecedented need for emergency financial assistance, Michigan’s unemployment system, and its hardworking staff, continue to provide critical help online and over the phone. Michiganders impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic should continue to visit michigan.gov/UIA or call 866-500-0017 to apply for benefits.”

The State Emergency Operations Center reports:

The governor’s Executive Order 2020-10 also expands unemployment benefits to:

-Sick Workers: Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

-Workers Caring for Loved Ones: Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

-First responders: Individuals working in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

The governor’s order also extends access to benefits for unemployed workers:

-Increased Weeks: Benefits will be increased from 20 to 26 weeks.

-Longer Application Time: The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days.

-Fewer Requirements: The in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.