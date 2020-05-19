Michigan to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters

Michigan’s top election official says absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the step Tuesday as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

She says it will ensure no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.”

Her office mailed absentee ballot applications to voters in jurisdictions with local elections earlier this month, and there was record turnout.

About 1.3 million voters already are on permanent absentee voter lists and receive an application before every election.

5/19/2020 10:12:23 AM (GMT -4:00)

