Michigan temporarily lays off 2,900 state workers

Michigan has notified state employees of temporary layoffs necessitated by a drop in tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will furlough 2,900, or less than 1%, of the 48,000-person workforce for two weeks to save about $5 million.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will then reassess whether further days are necessary.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said Wednesday it was a “difficult decision” but the “right thing to do” to ensure critical services can continue to be provided.

The affected employees will keep their health insurance and other benefits, and will be automatically enrolled for unemployment.

4/22/2020 2:56:44 PM (GMT -4:00)

