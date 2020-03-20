Michigan stops some medical procedures to help hospitals

Michigan doctors and dentists have been ordered to postpone all nonessential medical procedures.

Meanwhile, people who are suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus threat have flooded the state with claims for unemployment aid.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says medical procedures should be scratched unless necessary to preserve health and safety.

At least 549 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus, and three people have died.

Unemployment claims continue to rise. The state says more than 55,000 people this week filed through Wednesday, an increase more than 15-fold above normal.

3/20/2020 2:35:42 PM (GMT -4:00)

