Michigan state trooper charged with misdemeanor in fatal crash

A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with a misdemeanor in a fatal crash, north of Lansing.

Investigators say Trooper Brian Wiles crashed into a semitruck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing 26-year-old David Engel of DeWitt.

The Lansing State Journal says 22-year-old Wiles is charged with a moving violation causing death in the July 19 crash in DeWitt Township in Clinton County. Police say overhead lights and sirens were activated as he was driving to a Meijer store to investigate a theft.

There was no immediate comment from Wiles' attorney. The trooper has been suspended since the crash.

