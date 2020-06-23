Michigan state parks and campgrounds reopen

Camping in state parks and recreation areas is allowed amid the reopening process, but it might look a little different.

Camping in Michigan state parks and recreation areas have resumed, as well as lodging facilities and shelters.

State park officials are requiring visitors to maintain social distancing guidelines when in close proximity to other campers.

They're also asking visitors to bring their own sanitizers and gloves.

The Department of Natural Resources says the reason for the delay in opening campgrounds is because of staffing layoffs, drinking water permits and preparation of campgrounds that happened during Michigan's stay-at-home order.