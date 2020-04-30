Michigan state park campgrounds closed until June 21

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced all Michigan state parks campgrounds will be closed through at least June 21.

Sanitation stations (or dump stations) are closed through at least June 21, according to the Department of Natural Resources website.

All Michigan state forest campgrounds are closed through at least June 9.

Dispersed camping on public lands is closed through at least May 15.

All overnight lodging facilities and shelters are closed through at least June 21.

