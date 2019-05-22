Michigan secretary of state unveils motorcycle safety program

Look twice, save a life. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is sending a message for all drivers this summer.

This week, Benson announced a new program designed for both two-wheel and four-wheel drivers. It centers around bikers on our roads and highways.

With more than 130 motorcycle deaths per year in the state, Benson says it's important to watch out for motorcyclists, as it's sometimes harder to see them.

"It's really on all of us to insure our roads are safe, and we all have a role to play in learning how to drive safely," Benson said. "So, our message goes out to every driver in the state of Michigan, young drivers, old drivers, new drivers, to make sure that we all just remember, take a moment, look twice, save a life."

The program consists of driver training and a multimedia education plan on social media, radio and gas station screens near you.

