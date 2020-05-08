Michigan restaurants push governor for May 29 reopening

Michigan restaurants and bars are pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen for dine-in service on May 29.

An industry group on Friday released a “roadmap” to reopening, with guidance such as requiring masks for workers and keeping tables and bar stools 6 feet apart.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, says 20 restaurants a day are permanently going out of business under coronavirus restrictions.

The group is talking with municipalities and state regulators on expediting the process for opening patios for outdoor eating, including in parking lots and streets closed to traffic.

