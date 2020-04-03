Michigan residents, businesses face hefty fine if they violate coronavirus orders

Michigan residents, organizations and businesses that don't comply with orders to keep socially distant will face a new $1,000 fine and possible criminal penalties.

On Thursday, Michigan issued an Emergency Order setting a civil penalty of up to $1,000 and a process for referral to licensing agencies for violations of Executive Orders 2020-11, 2020-20 and 2020-21.

Criminal penalties for violation will remain an option for prosecutors.

The Emergency Order requires that every person must comply with the procedures and restrictions.

The Executive Orders temporarily prohibits large assemblages and events and temporarily closes schools; places temporary restrictions on the use of places of public accommodation, and temporarily restricts gatherings and travel and prohibits in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life.

In addition to civil penalties, entities regulated by a licensing agency will be referred to relevant licensing agencies for additional enforcement action as determined by that agency. Places of religious worship, when used for religious worship, are exempt from the Emergency Rules.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are authorized to investigate potential violations and coordinating as necessary with their local health departments to enforce this Emergency Order within their jurisdiction. Law enforcement is specifically authorized to bar access to businesses and operations that fail to comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in the Executive Orders.

County prosecutors are authorized to enforce this Emergency Order to control the epidemic and protect the public health in coordination with the appropriate local law enforcement authority and, as necessary, the local health department.

